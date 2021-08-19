THREE FORKS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) announced they are going to add a law enforcement office space to the Headwaters Rest Area design.
Prior to starting construction on the new rest area, MDT hosted an open house session in July about the project.
At the open house, many Three Forks citizens expressed their concerns about the public safety at the new Headwaters Rest Area.
One resident spoke up and expressed the idea that a law enforcement office should be added to the rest stop.
After the meeting, the MDT Butte District Administrator ran with the idea and presented it to MDT leadership.
MDT's leadership team reviewed the plans and approved the design for the law enforcement office space at the rest area.
The new facility will be the first of its kind in the state of Montana.
Right now, there are conversations going on between the Broadwater County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol, and MDT Motor Carrier Services who have all expressed support and interest in using the shared workspace to better serve the southern end of Broadwater County.
The new office space is designed to accommodate up to four desks with internet connection and law enforcement personal equipment for multiple agencies to use onsite.
"They could be any law enforcement so you have three counties that join near Three Forks we have Gallatin County Broadwater County and Jefferson County all come together right there in close proximity and so it could be Broadwater County Sheriff Office, Montana Highway Patrol, or MDT Motor Carrier Services," William Fogarty, MDT Butte District Administrator said.
Also, there will be signage noting the agencies using the workspace on the outside of the facility.
The Headwaters Rest Area will be located on the west side of US 287, just north of the existing commercial development near Wheat Montana.
In addition, the rest area will include a modern design and safety improvements including open sightlines for patrolling, security cameras, and LED lighting throughout the interior and exterior areas.
This new rest area is set to replace the outdated and undersized rest area located on the 19th Avenue interchange in Bozeman.
MDT and the Montana Rest Area JV Partners team will begin constructing on the new rest area next week.
The project is set to be completed by the end of summer 2022.
More information on the Headwaters Rest Area can be found here.