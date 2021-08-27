BOZEMAN, Mont. - Several health agencies in Bozeman announced their support for the area schools mask requirement.
A joint statement from Bozeman Health, Billings Clinic Bozeman, Community Health Partners and Gallatin City-County Health Department says they are seeing a significant increase in the number of children with COVID-19 admitted to the hospital.
The statement says the agencies applaud the decisions made by Montana State University, Bozeman School District and all area schools that require masks in school.
“Bozeman Health, Billings Clinic Bozeman, Community Health Partners, and Gallatin City-County Health Department are committed to the health and well-being of the communities we have the honor of serving,” the statement reads. “Leaders, physicians, providers, and healthcare workers within our respective organizations strongly support the recent decisions of Montana State University, Bozeman School District, and all local schools that require masks of school faculty and staff, students, and visitors.”
You can read the full statement below:
The last year has made it clear that keeping kids in school is critical for their mental health and academic success. We must limit the spread of COVID-19to minimize school disruptions from quarantine and illness. Masks are one of the most effective strategies we have to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Decreasing the spread of COVID-19isespeciallyimportantfor our children and community members who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19. We know that the vaccine significantly decreases COVID-19 transmission rates and nearly eliminates serious disease and death. Unfortunately, for the youngest members of our community, immunizations are not yet an option. Masks are their best defense.
Since the highly contagious Delta variant has arrived in our community, there has been a sharp escalation in the number of COVID-19 positive inpatients at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital and Big Sky Medical Center. In the past month, 28 of 39 of all hospitalized patients confirmed positive for COVID-19 have been unvaccinated. Only one person admitted to the intensive care unit at Deaconess Hospital in the past month was known to be fully vaccinated.
Additionally, across the country we are seeing a significant increase in the number of children with COVID-19admitted to the hospital–in some places, more than at any other point in the pandemic.
We want to protect our kids and keep them in school. We applaud the decisions made by Montana State University, Bozeman School District, and all area schools that require masks in school. Immunization and masking helps to ensure the health and well-being of our students, educators, their families and the wider community. We encourage all to mask, to practice hand hygiene, to stay home when sick, and to get the COVID-19 vaccine.