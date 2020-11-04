BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Gallatin City-County Board is going meet Friday, Nov. 6 at 7:00 a.m. to consider new local COVID-19 restrictions.
The board will address the increase of COVID-19 cases in Gallatin County and throughout Montana.
Matt Kelly, Gallatin County, Health Officer said, "The Board of Health just wants to make sure it's doing everything it can considering all measures to reduce transmission."
During the meeting, the board will consider revising how certain businesses will continue to operate under the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One piece of that puzzle is considering measures to reduce exposure to individuals to certain higher risk settings like bars and restaurants, gyms and large groups," Kelly said.
The board is considering to close bars, tasting rooms, distilleries, casinos and restaurants from 12:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Adam Sansaver, Assistant Manager, American Legion Post 14 said, "We are handicap we are handcuffed it's terrible and two and half hours would just be seriously devastating."
90% of The American Legion's sales comes from the hours that might be taken away from them, Sansaver said.
Other changes would include limiting the number of patrons to 50% in gyms and fitness centers.
The public is encouraged to participate in the meeting.
This Friday's meeting will be virtual in order to follow social distancing guidelines.
The following is information about Friday's Board of Health meeting from a press release by Gallatin City-County Health Department:
The proposed Board rule and other meeting materials can be found on the health department’s web site https://www.healthygallatin.org/about-us/minute-meetings-agendas/.
Public comments can be sent to https://BoardofHealthPublicComment.formstack.com/forms/board_of_health_november6. The Board will accept written comments until 4 PM on Thursday, Nov. 5.
To participate virtually in Friday’s meeting, please register in advance at https://bit.ly/3oOOurY. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
The meeting will also be audio live streamed via AVCapture https://www.healthygallatin.org/about-us/minute-meetings-agendas/.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department Call Center is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for questions about COVID-19. Reach the Call Center by phone at 406-548-0123 or email at callcenter@readygallatin.com.
The most accurate local source of information remains the GCCHD website.