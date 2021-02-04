Health Board to discuss possible changes to business restrictions

BOZEMAN, Mont.- The Gallatin City-County Health Board could make their first changes since November to COVID-19 emergency local health rules involving business restrictions at 7 a.m. on Feb. 3, 2021.
The local emergency health rules requiring most business to only allow 50% capacity, limit tables to just six people, restrict group gatherings to 25 people and the most controversial rule of closing at 10 p.m. all expire today.
Gallatin County is one of the only counties in Montana to have a lawsuit involving business restrictions due to COVID-19 stemming from the health board’s case against the Rocking R Bar in November.
In the case against the Rocking R Bar, the health board sued and won forcing them to close at the 10 p.m. curfew until March.
The meeting today will discuss changing the rule from closing at 10 p.m. to midnight according to the regular agenda.
Gallatin County COVID-19 Emergency Local Health Rule Phase Two: Individuals and Employers
“Restaurants, coffee shops, bars, bowling alleys, breweries, distilleries and casinos remain in the same operational status as phase one, but may operate at 50 percent capacity, must close between the hours of
10:00 p.m. midnight and 4:00 a.m. (except when providing carry-out or delivery services), may allow sitting at bars and counters only in strict compliance with social distancing and sanitation protocols, and must restrict persons at tables to six or less.”
So far in Montana several counties allow businesses to stay open later than 10 p.m. including Lewis and Clark County, Cascade County, and Missoula County.
We reached out to Gallatin County Attorney Marty Lambert asking what the time change means for the Rocking R Bar case, but he referred us to Brian Gallik, lawyer for the Rocking R Bar, and after reaching out twice about the status of the case we have not heard back.
Several bars on Main Street in Bozeman said the possibility of moving back the closing mandate would help business including American Legion, El Camino and Bacchus Pub but they all acknowledged why the health rule is in place and said they are abiding by the rule to limit the spread of COVID-19 along with other precautions.
More information on the Gallatin City-County Health Department special meeting and how to attend can be found here.