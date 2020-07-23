Health Dept. looks to discuss mask mandate after cancellation of prior in-person meeting

BOZEMAN- After attempting to hold an in-person meeting Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Gallatin City-County Health Department will try again at 7 a.m. on Friday, July 24, 2020, by doing so virtually.
Two emergency health rules will be considered at the meeting.
One would require use of face coverings by most people within most indoor public settings, and the other would be an extension of the Board's rule which requires people who have tested positive for COVID-19 to remain in isolation until they are no longer contagious.
Gallatin County Health Officer Matt Kelley said the rules would coincide with Gov. Steve Bullock's mask directive but at a more local level.
Kelley said the board is determined to review public input that was extended after the cancellation of the in-person meeting.
"I think that having the virtual meeting is a good compromise as a way for us to get to meet again and still be able to hear from the public who are concerned about this topic from a number of different directions."
Kelley says there is a significant amount of feedback on both sides of the potential mask policy.
The first try at the special health meeting was postponed on July 14, 2020, due to overcrowding.
The in-person meeting accommodated 100 people, spaced 6 feet apart in the main meeting room at The Commons on Baxter Lane. Additional overflow rooms were also set up.
"I think the board moved the meeting to The Commons so that they could accommodate as much in-person input as we could while also adhering to the governors directive of the local emergency rule of social distancing to keep the meeting safe," said Kelley.
However, the building filled up, passed the set capacity and Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, along with county officials asked people to go into the overflow area if they were not sitting in a chair.
Members of the crowd did not comply with the request and started yelling resulting in the meeting being moved virtually to the July 24 date.
"We wanted to have a safe meeting, we wanted to have an open meeting, we went to great lengths to do that and it was disappointing that we couldn't get that done," said Kelley.
More information on the virtual special meeting and discussion topics can be found here.