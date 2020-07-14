BOZEMAN - The Gallatin City-County Health Department postponed a meeting Tuesday, to discuss to an emergency health rule that would require the use of face coverings, due to overcrowding.
Organizers arranged to accommodate 100 people, spaced 6 feet apart in the main meeting room at The Commons on Baxter Lane. Additional overflow rooms were also set up..
However, the building filled up, passed the set capacity and Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin, along with county officials asked people to go into the overflow area if they were not sitting in a chair.
Members of the crowd did not comply with the request and started yelling. Some started shouting that if the meeting was a Black Lives Matter protest, they would not be asked to move to another room.
After the yelling and refusal to move into the overflow space, the meeting was postponed. County officials are trying to decided if they can move the meeting to 1:30 PM Tuesday, or if they are obligated to provide more notice to the public.
A decision was made to move the meeting to Friday, July 17 at 7 AM. It will be a virtual only meeting. Additional information is expected later Tuesday, as to how the public can submit comments and feedback.
This story will be updated as additional information is available.