BOZEMAN - Gallatin County health officials announced six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the total active cases in that county to 11. Since May 27, 14 individuals in Gallatin County have been diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Gallatin City-County Health Officer Matt Kelley discussed the situation during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Kelley said five of the new cases are in West Yellowstone. The others are spread out throughout the county.
Kelley said the new cases in West Yellowstone correspond to wastewater testing going on in the community; the virus was detected in the wastewater there. He added that wastewater testing in Bozeman and Big Sky is not showing a measurable amount of virus. Wastewater testing in Three Forks is expected to begin soon.
The new cases in Gallatin County do not appear to be related to travel. Kelley said most confirmed cases are people who had symptoms and were tested, or were close contacts of confirmed cases who decided to get tested.
None of the new cases have resulted in hospitalizations at this point.
Kelley also addressed recent protests in Bozeman, over the death of George Floyd. He said it's not the intention of the health department to keep people from making their voices heard.
One protest happened last Sunday in Bozeman and another is planned for Friday. Kelley added, he hopes to see "everyone going through the day with empathy, and kindness and respect for human beings."
He urged people to wear face coverings, stay six-feet apart if possible, and asked people who are sick or have symptoms to avoid gatherings all together.
You can view the full press conference here: