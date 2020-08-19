BOZEMAN, Mont. - As the gubernatorial race heats up, one of the biggest issues on everyone's mind - especially in the middle of a pandemic - is healthcare. Here's where each of the candidates for Montana's next governor stands on the topic.
Both Republican candidate Greg Gianforte and Democratic pick Mike Cooney rolled out their healthcare plans in the last month. Each candidate used their plans to outline specific issues they want to tackle.
Cooney, the current Lieutenant Governor of Montana under Steve Bullock, names a handful of healthcare priorities for his administration, including addressing inequality in tribal health, requiring drug companies to justify price increases, increasing wages for direct care workers, increasing access to behavorial healthcare, and capping the prices of insulin copays.
Gianforte, currently Montana's lone congressperson, says he'll prioritize expanding telehealth services, ending surprise medical billing, improving mental healthcare, and enforce eligibility standards for Medicaid enrollees.
But both candidates have many of the same big picture goals: protecting Montanans with preexisting conditions, bringing down prescription drug prices, and keeping rural hospitals afloat.
The difference is how they think those goals should be accomplished.
In Cooney's case, one of his larger priorities is making sure Montana's Medicaid expansion - which he helped reauthorize as part of the Bullock administration - continues without many limitations.
"Anytime we try to build barriers to keep people from being able to access a program like this," Cooney said at a press conference on Wednesday, "it's not the best way to go. We're talking about people's health."
While Gianforte was unavailable to talk about his healthcare plan in an interview, the healthcare plan he's released does answer some questions about how he hopes to accomplish his goals.
Gianforte has long spoken out against the Affordable Care Act (commonly known as "Obamacare"), which the Medicaid expansion is based on. In June, he voted in Congress against an expansion of the statute. The congressman says he'll be able to reduce healthcare costs by increasing choice.
There are currently 112,000 Montanans enrolled in the Affordable Care Act and the Medicaid expansion covers one in ten Montanans.