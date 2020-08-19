Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...THROUGH 10 PM MDT THIS EVENING. * LIGHTNING...A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE CONDITIONS WITH THE INCREASE IN LIGHTNING PRECEDED BY VERY WARM AND DRY CONDITIONS. * OUTFLOW WINDS...GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS UP TO 50 MPH POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&

...A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EAST CENTRAL MADISON AND CENTRAL GALLATIN COUNTIES... AT 517 PM MDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 15 MILES NORTHEAST OF ENNIS, OR 24 MILES SOUTHWEST OF BOZEMAN, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH, HALF INCH HAIL, AND BRIEF HEAVY RAIN ARE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... GALLATIN GATEWAY, FOUR CORNERS AND BOZEMAN HOT SPRINGS. THIS INCLUDES HIGHWAY 191 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 65 AND 84. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY CAUSE LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.