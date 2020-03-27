BOZEMAN - A healthcare worker from Bozeman Health has tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Matt Kelley, Health Officer for the Gallatin City-County Health Department, said that this person is not first healthcare worker in the community to test positive, and will likely not be the last.
"...Healthcare workers are on the front lines of this pandemic, serving people who are sick, and coming to them and seeking services," Kelley said in a video press conference Friday. "We cannot be shocked when one of these healthcare workers becomes sick, and we cannot yield in our efforts to support them. And do all we can to limit spread of the disease."
Kelley said health officials are reaching out to patients to support them and to let them know they've been in contact with a confirmed case of the virus.
As of 5 PM Friday, there were 42 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Gallatin County.