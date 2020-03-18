Healthy lunch items to shop for with kids at home

BOZEMAN- When this whole situation first started unfolding large purchases of rice and noodles were purchased.
Julianna Dorvall a personal trainer in the Bozeman area says those things are fine in moderation but with the kids now home for the foreseeable future having a few things on hand other than macaroni be helpful.
For your next trip to the grocery store, a few additional items that can be purchased that are healthier may have been missed in the first trip to the store.
These items can be used to make healthy lunches and dinners and have a good shelf life.
“You could definitely buy tortillas, to get your carbohydrate and then add in some vegetables, some meat and a good side of fruit,” Dorvall said, “Making sure that everyone’s getting enough water it’s super important more water and then limiting sugary snacks and beverages.”
Dorvall says for morning breakfasts steel-cut oatmeal with frozen fruit can be made quickly and keep everyone on the right track for the day.
Some of her creative meal ideas are ants on a log, avocado with egg and turkey and cheese roll-ups.
“The best thing we can do right now is bring the kids into the kitchen,” Dorvall said, “have them help so that we can teach them how to be healthy and set them up for long-term success.”
She says things like cashews and almonds with water are great snacks to have mid-day to keep the kids focused as they do school work.