BOZEMAN - A court hearing regarding a popular Bozeman bar's compliance with COVID-19 health orders will continue Wednesday.
Gallatin County, on behalf of the health officer and health board, filed a lawsuit after the Rocking R Bar failed to follow health orders to close operations at 10 p.m., in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
In a courtroom Tuesday, Health Officer Matt Kelley said he has a longstanding relationship with the owner of the Rocking R Bar, Mike Hope.
Still, Kelley stressed that it's up to public health officials to assess whether businesses are responding to health restrictions appropriately and lowering risk factors in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Hope told the court requiring bars and restaurants to close at 10 p.m. has had a significant financial impact an on an already difficult year for the service industry. He estimates his sales are down almost 40 percent since March. Hope also told the court the R Bar brings in roughly $9,000 between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. on a average night.
Hope said The Rocking R Bar made a commitment to help pay rent and tuition for employees during the pandemic, so the income is incredibly important.
Gallatin County is asking the judge to order the bar to comply with the local and state health orders and cease operations at 10 p.m.
The hearing is expected to continue Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.