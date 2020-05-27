BOZEMAN, Mont. - The timeline of hearings for the grandparents of a murdered West Yellowstone boy has been pushed back after an omnibus hearing in Gallatin County District Court on Wednesday.
It's a murder case that shook Montana to it's core and made national headlines, as multiple family members and a family friend are charged in the torture and beating death of a 12-year-old boy in West Yellowstone.
During omnibus hearings with Judge John Brown on Wednesday afternoon, James Alexander Hurley's grandparents - Patricia Batts and James Sasser Jr. - Judge Brown allowed the timeline of their hearings to be pushed back at the request of their lawyers. This is considered to be standard procedure for a high-profile case like this one.
Multiple family members are facing felony charges for the torture and beating death of 12-year-old Alex, who died on February 3 at his home after years of alleged abuse at the hands of his West Yellowstone family.
Batts' hearing is being pushed back another two months to July 29. She is facing the death penalty if convicted of felony charges that include deliberate homicide, strangulation of a family member, aggravated kidnapping, and child endangerment.
Her husband, James Sasser Jr., is facing charges of deliberate homicide and criminal child endangerment and will have his hearing pushed back one month to June 25.
The couple's 14-year-old son is also charged with a deliberate homicide and faces the death penalty.
Their 18-year old daughter, Madison Sasser, is facing charges of negligent homicide and aggravated kidnapping.
A family friend, 18-year-old Gage Roush, is facing a charge of felony assault on a minor for an incident recorded on a cell phone that happened a few weeks before Alex's death.
All members of the family, as well as Roush, have pleaded not guilty to their charges.
The lawyer for grandfather James Sasser Jr., defense attorney Brian Smith, told Montana Right Now on Wednesday that the coronavirus pandemic is not affecting the timeline of his client's case. He has still been able to meet with his client in the Gallatin County Detention Center.
We'll keep you updated as this case continues to move forward.