Heart of the Valley offers canine specialist

BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Heart Of The Valley Animal Shelter is offering a canine specialist service to their customers.
With the holiday season, a lot of people are expected to adopt new pets and the HOV canine service allows those people to find their perfect match.
Upon arrival to the shelter, future pets parents will be asked to fill out a brief questionnaire before meeting with a canine specialist.
The questionnaire allows the specialist to work with each family to find the most compatible dog or cat for their lifestyle.
HOV can gather information about their pets before adoption by additional programs.
Canine Specialist, Ben Donoghue said, "A sleepover program that we do for our adult dogs in the shelter where someone just takes a dog for a night tells us information about how the dog does in the home."
The pet matching service is available to any walk-in during their business hours.
If a family is not quite ready to add a new furry member the shelter has multiple volunteering programs people can join.
"We have a great volunteer program here we have people if you're old enough you can walk dogs we also have nice junior program for our kids they can come in and pet cats the can also read to the shelter dog," Donoghue said.
More information about the HOV volunteer programs can be found here.
An updated list of adoptable dogs or cat at the HOV can be found here.
The HOV is open Tuesday - Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. and adoptions close at 5:00 p.m.