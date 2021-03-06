Heart of the Valley's Snowshoe Shuffle helps out animals in shelter’s care

BOZEMAN, Mont. – Heart of the Valley animal shelter is asking the community to walk with your dog, log your miles and help raise money for shelter animals during their Snowshoe Shuffle.
“We’re just looking for pictures of people out on a walk with their dog and not having taken pictures of many dogs, it’s not easy,” Andrea Lambert, director of annual giving for the Heart of the Valley said.
Raising funds with events like the Snowshoe Shuffle is essential to helping dogs and cats with food, veterinary bills and any other care depending on the specific pet.
Lambert said you can create a fundraiser on social media or through donating on their website.
They have prizes for whoever logs the most miles, cutest picture and most money raised.
You can share photos of your personal snowshoe shuffle on social media with the hashtag #HOVSNOWSHOESHUFFLE.
You also have the option to participate in as many or as few activities as you would like.
More information on the Snowshoe Shuffle can be found here.