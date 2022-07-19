BOZEMAN, Mont. - As the weather heats up this week, local animal control officers are already getting calls for ‘hot dog’ situations and want to remind people that hot cars are an unsafe place for dogs.
With temperatures reaching up to 90 degrees outside in just 10 minutes the inside of a car can get up to 140 degrees.
Bozeman Police Department Animal Control Officer, Tim Wenthe said every summer officers respond to hundreds of calls about dogs being stuck or trapped in hot cars.
Although, Montana does not have a specific law regarding pets in vehicles the issue is considered animal cruelty.
Bozeman PD said that animal cruelty is a misdemeanor and people can be fined up to $1,000.
Here is some tips Animal Control recommends if you see a dog in a hot car:
- Observe the car’s license plate, make, model and color.
- Do not break out a window or damage the vehicle.
- Call the non-emergency number for your city or a direct animal control line.
- If possible, stay around until an officer arrives.
- If the dog owner arrives in the meantime, do not confront them.
Wenthe said the best option is to leave your dog at home this summer.
If you are leaving your pet at home this summer make sure to leave them with a bowl of water and shade.
More information about the Bozeman Police Department Animal Control and their non-emergency number can be found here.
