BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon.
Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches.
People who are in the mountains could be impacted by the heavy snow which could cause difficult backcountry conditions.
The National Weather Service says cold air is moving in from Canada this week and that people should expect winter-like conditions for much of the week.
If you have a trip planned, you can keep an eye on road conditions on the Montana Department of Transportation 5-1-1 website here.
