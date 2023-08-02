BOZEMAN, Mont. - A helicopter was called out to help a horseback rider who was injured on the Lizard Lake Trail.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports a 9-1-1 call was made for a horseback rider who was bucked from their horse and stepped on about 2.5 miles from the Cache Creek Trailhead on the Lizard Lake Trail.
The rider reported injuries to the hip, lower back, leg and hand.
The sheriff’s office SAR team from the Big Sky section deployed a hasty team on e-bikes as well as ground litter teams.
The Heli Team was also requested to access and evacuate the rider.
After being loaded into the helicopter, the rider was flown to the Sage Creek Trailhead where they were transferred into the care of Big Sky Fire Department for ground transport to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center.
“Sheriff Springer wants to remind residents and guest of Gallatin County that horse accidents can be a common occurrence in the backcountry. This rescue was expedited because the group had a GPS device to provide an accurate location, radios to allow for communication with rescuers, and were able to provide clear and accurate information on the condition of the terrain, condition of the patient, and patient needs,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.