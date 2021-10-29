BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Help Center is hosting their 7th annual Run for Your Life 5k run on Saturday.
The event is Halloween-themed and helps bring awareness to the Help Centers 24/7 suicide prevention and intervention services.
Help Center, Inc. Development & Communications Coordinator Mandy St. Aubyn said the Help Center has been serving Montanans for 50 years and over the past year, the center has seen a 50% increase in call volume.
Saturday's race will feature a costume contest for both humans and dogs and some spooky characters along the 5k route through Bozeman’s southside.
The race also features a Kid’s Fun Run that goes around the Montana State University Bobcat Stadium and ends at the bobcat head.
Due to COVID-19, last year Run for Your Life was held virtually and that option is still available to participants this year.
People can sign up for the virtual event and run, walk, or even bike and submit their time virtually.
The event begins at the MSU Bobcat Stadium parking lot, with the Kid’s Fun Run starting at 9:30 am, and the 5k run starting at 10:00 am.
More information about the Run for Your Life and sign-up link can be found here.
The Help Center is the local suicide & crisis line, operating 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and has been serving Gallatin County and the surrounding twelve counties since 1971. If you need help, you can contact the Help Center at 406-586-3333 or dial 211. To learn more about the Help Center visit: www.bozemanhelpcenter.org