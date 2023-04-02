BOZEMAN, Mont. - High avalanche danger is being reported across parts of the Gallatin National Forest Sunday.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center is warning recreationists of heavy new snow and strong winds that are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions on wind-loaded slopes.
They say human-triggered avalanches are likely and natural avalanches are likely where wind is drifting the new snow into thicker slabs and overloading buried weak layers.
Areas where avalanche danger is high on wind-loaded slopes and considerable on non-wind loaded slopes include Southern Madison, Southern Gallatin, Lionhead Range and Cooke City.
Avalanche danger is considerable on wind-loaded slopes and moderate on non-wind loaded slopes in the Bridger Range, Northern Gallatin and Northern Madison areas Sunday.
