Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash freeze possible. An arctic front passage Tuesday afternoon and evening may cause wet or slushy roadways to rapidly freeze up during the Tuesday afternoon commute. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches anticipated. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The cold wind chills as low as 10 below zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&