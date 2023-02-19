BOZEMAN, Mont. - Avalanche danger is high on wind-loaded slopes in the Bridger Range Sunday.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center says 20 inches of new snow and increasing west winds are creating very dangerous avalanche conditions on wind-loaded slopes.
“Avalanches of new and wind-drifted snow will be large enough to bury a person, and there is a chance larger avalanches will break deeper on older buried weak layers,” the center wrote.
Anyone who is out in the area is asked to make conservative decision making and cautious route finding.
