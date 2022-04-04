BOZEMAN, Mont. - There are extreme winds taking place across southwest Montana Monday and Tuesday.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue want to warn people that high winds can bring additional risk to backcountry users.
Gallatin County residents and visitors need to pay attention to this week's weather conditions and surroundings.
Every day the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center provides a daily forecast that lets people know the avalanche danger across the county.
Although avalanche warnings might be low right now the Sheriff's Office says that goes not mean there is no danger at all.
"People need to always be cognizant of the conditions whether it is a low warning or moderate warning that does not mean there is no warning. Avalanche danger to the backcountry skier with the winds makes the slopes unpredictable and don't know your body reacts differently to the winds. It can create icing on the slopes," Search and Rescue Commander Captain Scott Secor said.
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Team is well trained and prepared to rescue backcountry users under all weather conditions, especially avalanches.
Secor said if one is planning on going out in the backcountry, they should always let people know where they are going, travel in pairs, and have a GPS communication device on them at all times.
More information about Gallatin County Sheriff's Search and Rescue can be found here.
