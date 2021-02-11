YELLOWSTONE CO. - A highly contagious and often fatal disease of domestic and wild rabbits has been found in feral rabbits in Yellowstone County.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) says this is the first time the Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus (RHDV-2) has been documented in Montana.
There is no concern to humans, pets or livestock, aside from rabbits, from RHDV-2, according to FWP, but it is important to take precautions when handling carcasses to avoid contamination and inadvertent transmission to other large lagomorphs.
FWP asks people to report any sick or dead rabbits, saying testing of rabbit mortalities is a high priority to allow them to monitor whether the disease is present in wild populations.
You can report a sick rabbit to your local Fish, Wildlife & Parks office.
