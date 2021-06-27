BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue in Big Sky helped a hiker who lost their way on Porcupine Creek Trail Saturday.
The hiker was out on a day hike and reportedly misjudged the trail length and route and became disoriented.
Assistance was requested and volunteers responded using a dirt bike and a side-by-side UTV.
The volunteers were able to help transport the hiker out of the trailhead.
“Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone recreating outdoors to: to know your route, to try and travel with a friend, and carry a reliable means of communication. The hiker in this case was able to call 911 with grid coordinates which aided in a speedy and successful rescue,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.