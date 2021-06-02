Hiker impales foot while hiking to Ousel Falls

BIG SKY, Mont. - A hiker had impaled their foot on an object while hiking to Ousel Falls in Big Sky Tuesday around 5:45 p.m.

According to a release from Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the hiker managed to take off the impalement; however, their foot was bleeding.

Medical professionals treated the hiker's foot on scene, and Search and Rescue volunteers helped the hiker off the trail.

GCSO said the hiker decided to take a personal vehicle to the hospital.

Sheriff Dan Springer reminds outdoor recreationists the importance of bringing tools, supplies, such as a first aid kit, and appropriate clothing for venturing out in the backcountry.