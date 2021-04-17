Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM MDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches at and below pass level, with higher amounts above pass level. * WHERE...Central and Southern Lewis and Clark, Jefferson, Broadwater, Meagher and Gallatin. The West Yellowstone area should not receive significant accumulating snow. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to 9 AM MDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock, please visit our webpage and select Local Programs, then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. &&