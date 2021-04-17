GALLATIN COUNTY, Mont. - Crews were called out to a hiker who had fallen down the steep way of the M trail Friday.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue reports a 9-1-1 call came in at 5:47 pm Friday about a hiker who had possibly suffered a broken ankle after falling about halfway up the steep way of the M trail.
Crews transported the hiker down to the parking lot on a one-wheeled litter to AMR who then transported the hiker to Bozeman Health for further evaluation.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue along with the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and AMR responded to the call.
