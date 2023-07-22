BOZEMAN, Mont. - A hiker was rescued after being injured while descending the steep side of the College M Trail.
At 7:16 am Saturday, the Gallatin County Dispatch received a call for the hiker who asked for help from Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR).
GCSSAR said volunteers from its Valley Section, American Medical Response, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to the trailhead.
A hasty team set out and made contact with the hiker and determined they would not be able to walk without assistance.
GCSSAR members, some with specific alpine skills, packaged the patient in a one wheeled litter and then safely lowered them down to the trailhead using a low angle rope system.
“Sheriff Springer would like to remind hikers that even adventures on popular trails, such as the College ‘M’ Trail, can go differently than planned. Hiking with a partner, having a communication device, and packing appropriate clothing and gear for changing conditions is always good practice,” GCSSAR said.
