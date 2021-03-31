Hiker injured while trekking Bozeman's M Trail

BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Tuesday at approximately 5:53 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSR) responded to a request for assistance from a hiker who had injured their ankle while descending the M Trail.
According to reports, the hiker sustained a severe injury and could not make it to the trailhead.
In a Facebook post, GCSSR said volunteers responded and helped the hiker down the steep and unstable terrain using a one wheel litter. American Medical Response stabilized the patient and administered medication. AMR subsequently transported the hiker to Bozeman Health Deaconess for further evaluation and treatment.