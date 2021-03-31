Hiker injured while trekking Bozeman's M Trail
GCSSR

BOZEMAN, Mont. - On Tuesday at approximately 5:53 pm, Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSR) responded to a request for assistance from a hiker who had injured their ankle while descending the M Trail.

According to reports, the hiker sustained a severe injury and could not make it to the trailhead.

In a Facebook post, GCSSR said volunteers responded and helped the hiker down the steep and unstable terrain using a one wheel litter. American Medical Response stabilized the patient and administered medication. AMR subsequently transported the hiker to Bozeman Health Deaconess for further evaluation and treatment.

Tags

Locations

News For You