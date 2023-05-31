BOZEMAN, Mont. - Just before 4:00 pm Tuesday, Gallatin County Dispatch received a call from a stranded hiker at the Ross Pass Junction.
Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said the hiker had encountered deep snow and was not equipped for the conditions, and was becoming hypothermic.
Rescuers received the hiker’s exact location via a charged cell phone they had brought along.
Search and rescue members responded to the scene with four wheelers and utility vehicles.
The Heli Team was also deployed due to the patient's condition and terrain.
The hiker was successfully taken down the trail by volunteers.
“Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind the public this time of year can be challenging to anticipate changing backcountry weather conditions. Packing appropriate clothing and gear for the worst conditions one may encounter is a good practice for staying warm and dry,” Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.