BIG SKY, Mont. - A hiker was rescued after possibly having a heart attack Tuesday on Ousel Falls Trail near Big Sky Tuesday.
When search and rescue crews located the hiker, they were alert but could not walk back by themselves, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue via Facebook.
Crews transported the patient on a on-wheel litter to an ambulance.
"Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind individuals the importance of having a means of communication in case of emergencies, even when going on relatively easy outings. He would also like to commend the hikers for realizing the situation could be serious and quickly calling for help, which allowed first responders to be with the patient 13 minutes after the call was placed," GCSSR said in the Facebook post.
