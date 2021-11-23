BOZEMAN, Mont. — Gallatin County Search and Rescue Volunteers, AMR and Bridger Canyon Fire rescued a hiker who possibly broke their ankle while hiking the M Trail Tuesday.
At 10:44 a.m., Gallatin County 911 received a call for a hiker with a possible broken ankle on the M Trail. The hiker was one half mile up the trail.
Volunteers met the hiker on the trail, stabilized their ankle and loaded them into a one-wheeled litter to transport them down the trail. The hiker was then taken by AMR to Bozeman Deaconess Hospital for further evaluation.
Sheriff Dan Springer reminds recreationalists that an accident can occur on familiar, frequently used trails. Dressing for the weather, having a charged phone and hiking with a companion can greatly reduce rescue times and provide comfort during changing conditions.