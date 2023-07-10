Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Granite and east central Ravalli Counties through 300 PM MDT... At 210 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Conner, or 27 miles south of Hamilton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half-inch size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Conner and Sula. This includes Highway 93 S between mile markers 8 and 22. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH