The following is a Facebook post by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:

BOZEMAN, Mont. - On July 09, 2023 Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a call from a pair of hikers, one of which was dehydrated and out of water, on the Foothills Trail between Ross Peak and Sacajawea Peak in the Bridger Mountains.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers from the Valley Section responded to Brackett Creek Trailhead and deployed three teams. Teams consisted of side by sides, four wheelers, and ground crews. The hiker had cellphone reception and relayed information via text messages and phone calls. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue teams located the dehydrated hiker and provided food and water. Once the patient regained strength and energy, GCSSAR teams walked the patient to the Ross Pass Trail and then transported by side by side to Brackett Creek Trailhead.

Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that long hikes can take more time than expected and can be exhausting. Being prepared with extra food, water, and a communication device can be extremely helpful if your adventures don’t go as expected.

