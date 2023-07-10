The following is a Facebook post by the Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue:
BOZEMAN, Mont. - On July 09, 2023 Gallatin County 911 Dispatch received a call from a pair of hikers, one of which was dehydrated and out of water, on the Foothills Trail between Ross Peak and Sacajawea Peak in the Bridger Mountains.
Sheriff Dan Springer would like to remind recreationalists that long hikes can take more time than expected and can be exhausting. Being prepared with extra food, water, and a communication device can be extremely helpful if your adventures don’t go as expected.
