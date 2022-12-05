Historic Butte Speedskating Oval asking for help in buying a new Zamboni

BUTTE, MT- The Butte High Altitude Speedskating Oval is asking for help.
The 400M skating oval, located in Butte, Montana is open from mid-December through the end of February. The plan is that it will open this Friday.
It opened in the late 80s and trained many of Team USA's top speed skating athletes, now it needs some TLC.
Lori Silk has organized a GoFundMe to buy the famous outdoor rink a new Zamboni.
She writes that she's asking the Butte community to come together.
“Our oval is in need of a tractor, currently we are operating with a 1972 tractor that wears a "diaper" to prevent oil spills on the ice (I know, too old to be wearing a diaper).”
Silks says they are looking for either monetary donations or, better yet, the donation of a tractor.
The rink is a nonprofit, ran by volunteers.
If you'd like to make a donation you can follow this link.
