Hobby Lobby to open in Bozeman Monday, June 22

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY ABOVE 6500 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 6500 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 2 INCHES ON BOZEMAN PASS, RAYNOLDS PASS, AND TARGHEE PASS, AND ANOTHER 5 TO 9 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS ABOVE 7000 FEET. * WHERE...GALLATIN AND MADISON COUNTIES ABOVE 6500 FEET. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT ON MOUNTAIN PASSES DUE TO SLICK AND SLUSHY CONDITIONS. BACKCOUNTRY CONDITIONS WILL ALSO BE HAZARDOUS FOR THOSE OUTDOORS AND CAMPERS. THE WEIGHT OF THE SNOW ON BRANCHES WITH FOLIAGE COULD CAUSE THEM TO BREAK AND PRODUCE ISOLATED POWER OUTAGES OR BLOCKED ROADS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WINTER STORM WARNING IS FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6500 FEET AND DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF BOZEMAN, AND ENNIS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&