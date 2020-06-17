Hobby Lobby to open in Bozeman Monday, June 22

BOZEMAN- Hobby Lobby national retail chain of craft and home decor will open its doors on Monday, June 22, 2020.
The 46,000 square-foot retail facility located in Bozeman has been a topic of conversation for many years.
Store hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Bozeman store will be Hobby Lobby’s fifth location in Montana.
“The success of our stores in Montana is a good indicator that Bozeman shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” Kelly Black the Director of Advertising said via press release.
The nation’s largest privately-owned arts and crafts retail chain has over 900 stores across the nation.
Hobby Lobby began as a miniature picture frame company in 1970 called Greco in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
