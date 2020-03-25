Home workout hacks for you and the kids

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 3 INCHES, WITH SOME HIGHER AMOUNTS IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...MEAGHER AND GALLATIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. VISIBILITY ONE MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PERIODS OF SNOW OR SNOW SHOWERS MAY BE LOCALLY INTENSE THIS MORNING. EXPECT SOME ROAD SURFACES TO REMAIN SLUSHY OR SNOW COVERED, INCLUDING PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 90. WHILE SNOW DIMINISHES EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING POOR ROAD CONDITIONS MAY CONTINUE TO AFFECT THE WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK, PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS, THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&