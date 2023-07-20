BOZEMAN, Mont. - Search and rescue crews helped a horseback rider who had fallen from their horse and sustained a head injury Wednesday morning.
The rider was on a trail near the 320 Guest Ranch when they fell, and ranch staff members radioed for help and provided care.
Volunteers with Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue’s Big Sky Section responded to the area and deployed a hasty team up the trail.
Rescuers were guided by ranch employees to the rider, who was then safely transported back to the trailhead with the use of a one-wheeled-litter and side by side.
Ultimately the patient was transferred to a Big Sky Fire Department Ambulance and transported to Bozeman Health Big Sky Medical Center for further evaluation, according to Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue.
“Sheriff Springer would like to commend the 320 Guest Ranch for being prepared with an emergency communication plan and for providing aid to the patient before help arrived. Recreating in the backcountry can lead to several kinds of accidents, being prepared for what could happen helps both the responders and the patient,” SAR wrote.
