BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Pintler’s Portal Hostel in downtown Anaconda is set to open this spring.
The hostel is located at 218 West Park St. between Hardware Hank's and the Anaconda Liquor Store.
Pintler’s Portal Hostel will be able to sleep 40 people a night on a budget.
Visitors will pay around $28-30 per night and the hostel will offer a lower day rate just to use hostel facilities.
There will be unisex bathrooms, ten rooms, and a female-only room.
Pintler’s Portal Hostel will have a special trailhead shop where maps and books detailing the area will be sold as well as other basic necessities for travelers.
The shop will be open to people staying at the hostel and the community.
Also, the downstairs of the hostel will have a lounge offering a large kitchen, refrigerator, and washers and dryers for visitors to use during their stay.
There will also be a kennel area for dogs, and bikes available to rent on the property.
Pintler’s Portal Hostel Owner Steve Hill plans to take part in an international workaway program to bring in his staff.
Hill said, "I think that brings culture to some of Europeans to a hostel in America."
Pintler’s Portal Hostel plans to open its doors by May and bring a new unique experience to Anaconda.
More information about the Pintler’s Portal Hostel can be found here.