BOZEMAN, Mont. - If you are planning a last-minute overnight trip to Bozeman for the Sweet Pea Festival, now is the time to book your stay.
Prices for hotels in Bozeman and Belgrade have gone up in the last several days, but there is still room availability.
According to hotels.com, Bozeman’s cheapest hotel stay will be around $250 per night for a family of four. But prices will range more like $350-450 per night.
Belgrade might be better for a slightly more affordable stay. The cheapest hotel is at 229 per night and prices will range around $229-300 per night.
NonStop Local spoke with several people from hotels in Bozeman who did not wish to be on camera, who said they still have availability, but it is starting to narrow down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.