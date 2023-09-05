House fire leaves two residents displaced

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A residential fire left two people displaced Thursday afternoon and now they are in need of some help while they look for permanent housing.
The fire happened in the 500 block of North 5th Avenue on August 31, and was likely started in the home’s main fuse box.
Homeowner Stephanie Newman said her housemate Michell Domke smelled smoke coming from the basement before the smoke detector alarms started, so everyone was able to get out safely, including her dog and cat.
The fire caused significant damage to the basement area.
“I'm going to need to rent a house. They're estimating at least six months before it can get back into my house and it's before it's livable again,” Newman said.
The RSVP Hotel gave Newman and Domke a free stay for two nights. Now Newman is living there until she can find more permanent housing, which limits what kind of food she has access to.
Her friend has started a Meal Train to help make sure Newman and Domke can save money on meals while they look for housing. They are also in the process of getting a GoFundMe set up to assist with other expenses.
NonStop Local will provide the link that GoFundMe when it becomes available.
