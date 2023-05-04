BIG SKY, Mont. - A new housing development geared towards housing Big Sky locals broke ground May 3.
RiverView housing will be located at 1700 Lone Mountain Trail in Big Sky, off Highway 64 near the Social Impact Hub.
The press release from RiverView said the housing will offer one, two and three-bedroom units, 75 units for local employees and 25 units to those with low-income.
The complex will not allow short-term rentals.
Planned with livability, the housing will be walkable from the Town Center and the upcoming pedestrian underpass beginning construction this summer.
The housing will also be located next to a new Skyline bus stop, enclosed bike storage, picnic pavilions, solar panels and new trail extensions that meet the Big Sky Community Organization network.
A mix of private and public funds are funding the new development.
