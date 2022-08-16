BOZEMAN, Mont. - With the ever-changing housing market here in Bozeman and Western Montana in general, many are confused on their opportunity to buy or sell a home.
That is why a seminar will take place tonight at 7 at Calvary Chapel in Bozeman hosted by West Montana Homes.
The goal is to dispel misinformation about the housing market so that people can get the facts and make an informed decision about what to do with their home-owning plans.
Michelle James, a realtor in Bozeman who is leading the seminar, wants to empower people with the truth, look at the historical trends and look at the migration trends to show what the housing market will look like in the future.
"What is concerning a lot of people right now is the interest rates," Said James.
She says there is a lot of disinformation to potential homebuyers about the interest rates and they want to give the truth to people about what it may actually look like to buy a home right now.
Montana has had a large influx of people over the last few years and they will cover what this is doing to the housing market.
James also said she encourages people who aren't in the market to attend as well simply to get more information about what is happening in the community around them. The housing market affects the entire community with pricing and this will be good information for all.
"Each community is different, people should get specific information not generalized information, said James.
The seminar is free and there is no sign-up or sign-in to make sure nobody feels obligated by attending. The address is 2270 Boot Hill Court. It will be somewhat brief but folks are encouraged to ask questions during or after the seminar to get answers about their specific situations.
