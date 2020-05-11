How are businesses in Montana moving forward and overcoming hurdles of the coronavirus

BOZEMAN- Another step forward in the road to reopening Montana after the coronavirus.
On May 15, movie theatres, museums, gyms, and fitness studios can reopen, under strict social distancing rules, 50-percent capacity, and intense sanitation and cleaning rules.
These additions will add to the list of businesses that were allowed to reopen last week.
We assembled a group of small business managers and owners from around the state – to talk about how they’ve dealt with an overcome some of the hurdles.