BOZEMAN, Mont. - As cases and deaths continue to rise, America's scientists and politicians are joining thousands around the world in a race against time to find a vaccine for COVID-19.
On Wednesday, Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) sat down with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Deputy Commissioner for Medical and Scientific Affairs, Dr. Anand Shah, and Montana healthcare leaders for a virtual round table on vaccines and therapeutic drugs.
Researchers around the world have put their work on hold to focus on finding a coronavirus vaccine, as around 900 Americans and tens of thousands of residents from other countries die every day from the virus. Officials are hopeful they may be able to get the first doses of a vaccine delivered before the end of 2020.
"It's gonna be a great day when that announcement's made, isn't it?" asked Senator Daines during the round table. "[The day] that we got an approved vaccine."
The discussion comes on the same day that the United States announced it will pay drug manufacturer Pfizer nearly 2 billion dollars as part of a deal to produce 100 million doses of a COVID vaccine. Pfizer's vaccine is still in clinical trials.
Senator Daines and Dr. Shah say the focus for many officials is on getting a safe vaccine out to the public as soon as possible.
"The collaborate spirit in government, which I think is many times less reported, is very much alive and well," Shah said on Wednesday.
Officials are confident a vaccine is on the way. So much so, that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has started working on a distribution plan that they hope could begin being carried out early next year.
"It'll be based on the data on the virus, impact on populations, performance of vaccine, the needs of the essential workforce, looking at who's most vulnerable," explained Daines. "So, they're gonna have a tiered approach."
But once the United States succeeds in getting a vaccine, there are other hurdles to overcome: will it be affordable? Accessible? And will Americans take it?
Only half of Americans say they would take the vaccine, according to a recent Associated Press poll.
And federal officials are facing other hurdles, especially since American pharmaceutical operations began moving overseas in recent years.
"The pandemic has raised concerns for the FDA and many in Congress with the nation's reliance on foreign-sourced drug products," Shah said, "and the implications this could have on the stability of the US drug supply."]