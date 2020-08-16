BOZEMAN, Mont. - The Treasure State is in the middle of another heat wave, and just as residents are experiencing rising temperatures, so are their furry friends.
That includes Ivan, a German Shepherd who holds the spot of Bozeman Police Department's youngest team member at just three years old.
“He’s very loyal," says Ivan's handler, Officer Derek Dyk. "He’s by my side even on my days off. Very personable. He’s able to separate work from life well. Very well, actually.”
Ivan has been working with Dyk on Bozeman's force for a little over a year. He's trained in tracking both people and narcotics.
The canine's skills are crucial for law enforcement as they conduct searches and try to find people who may be either in trouble or causing trouble.
The job doesn't ever stop. So on sweltering summer days, how does Ivan stay at the top of his game?
“If it’s really hot outside you know, we gotta recognize that," says Dyk. "If they’re panting then they obviously aren’t using their nose, so it’s something we gotta watch and make sure they’re staying cool enough.”
Keeping Ivan cool starts - of course - with water, enough for him to drink and for Dyk to wet him down with.
While Ivan is allowed into the office at Bozeman's Law and Justice Center, sometimes there's a lot of work to do or Ivan needs down time so Dyk keeps him in the car.
The car is running all the time, and always when Ivan is inside. Dyk utilizes a tool that can monitor the temperature of the car if the air conditioning fails or the car turns off for whatever reason.
"It’s a heat alarm so that if it reaches a certain temp, there’s an audible alarm that’ll go off in the vehicle and the windows automatically go down," explains Dyk.
It's also useful to work around the heat.
“If we do a training track, we try to get those done in the morning," Dyk says. "If we’re on a live track and it’s hot out, we try to make sure we have water for them.”
Dyk says he's always keeping an eye on his partner to make sure he'll be on the top of his game when he's needed.