How major airlines are making adjustments for your safety onboard planes

BOZEMAN- If you have to travel via air during the coronavirus outbreak changes have been made for your safety onboard aircrafts.
Almost every major carrier has made changes to the way they do service onboard, airlines like Delta, American Airlines, and, United which fly out of Bozeman are temporarily suspending beverage and meal services.
On American flights shorter than four hours passengers will not receive meal service in first class, American is also re-assigning seats so that people don’t have to sit next to each other.
Over on Delta they are eliminating alcoholic drinks for passengers and switching to boxed meals in the first-class cabin. Delta has also closed the Sky Club their preflight lounge.
United Airlines will be serving snacks off of a tray instead of letting passengers pick their own and they are no longer refilling beverages.
Airlines are respecting social distancing rules it’s not difficult for these airlines to move you to a different seat so that there is a space between you and someone else due to the fact they’re flying with about only 20% of the seats filled.
In 2019 Bozeman saw nearly 1.6 million passengers, a 17% increase just from the year before out of the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.
The airport posted to their twitter they are seeing fewer passengers. At 1:15 PM there would normally be 400 people in the lobby.
Right now they believe their seeing 7% of the normal passenger levels they would normally see.