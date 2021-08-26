BOZEMAN, Mont. – The statewide drought mixed with hot and dry temperatures this summer has not done railroads in Montana any favors when it comes to preventing train-caused wildland fires.
A series of brush fires which broke out along the Frontage Road and Interstate 90 in Bozeman on Aug. 13 was quickly put out by multiple local agencies including fire detection and suppression efforts by Montana Rail Link looking to make sure another brush fire incident doesn’t happen again.
In a statement sent by Montana Rail Link (MRL) Corporate Relations Vice President Ross Lane, MRL uses fire prevention and mitigation measures across their entire system of 937 route miles of railroads including the Gallatin Valley.
“These measures include the use of a specialized fuel additive in MRL owned locomotives to mitigate sparks from locomotive exhaust, fuels reduction and weed spraying on our right-of-way, and installing firebreaks in strategic locations,” Lane said.
According to a MRL quick facts sheet, 245 MRL employees are on tracks daily to visually inspect all operating equipment on to identify issues that could lead to a safety or fire incident.
“MRL also utilizes a state-of-the-art wayside detector network along our tracks to identify issues on trains like dragging equipment, hot wheel bearings or other mechanical issues that could serve as a source of ignition,” Lane said.
