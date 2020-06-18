BOZEMAN, Mont. - One business owner in Bozeman is taking to the streets to keep his business alive after the coronavirus pandemic and statewide shutdown.
You might not know David Dickey, but you've probably seen his company's work on signs and lettering all over town.
Like many others, when the pandemic hit, Dickey's business - Allegra of Bozeman - saw a dip in profits.
While things are starting to get back to where he wants them to be, Dickey knew he had to do more to keep his business - and the jobs of his dozen employees - alive.
He's relying on just a small piece of paper and the soles of his own shoes to do that: walking to nearly every business in downtown Livingston and Bozeman to give out 25% off discount cards.
"Personally, I have four kids that I have to support," says Dickey. "And so I've gotten to talk to so many people, many of whom are kind of in the same boat, going, 'I don't know. You know, I had a really successful business six months ago. And now I'm doing 50% of the volume that I need to do to exist. When's it gonna pick up?'"
Dickey has already handed out more than 700 discount cards.
He says he's already had a few dozen customers come to his business because of his efforts.