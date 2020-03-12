How the largest airport in the state is handling the Coronavirus

BOZEMAN- With the Coronavirus outbreak placing concern on air travel the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is taking extra in cleanliness amid the outbreak.
Brian Sprenger, the Airport Director, says the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport takes great pride in being one of the cleanest airports in the country to begin with, but says they are also paying extra attention to cleaning bathrooms and the terminal.
The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport is the largest airport in the state of Montana which services many corporations in the Bozeman area.
Sprenger explained there’s a concern as to the economic impact in the area and around the globe as major airlines make preparations as to the number of seats they’re willing to sell.
“In fact, I think we’re seeing in April most of the major airlines are looking at between 10 and 20% reductions in seats,” Sprenger said. “But as of this moment we haven’t seen those impacts in our market.”
Right now they’re seeing minor cancellations in terms of bookings locally.
“We certainly think though that as this develops there may be impact to the number of seats in our market but it’s still an evolving situation,” Sprenger said.
Sprenger went on to explain anytime you travel you should be cautious and aware of your surroundings and that it’s important to be aware that you’re in a confined space.
So going the extra mile to wash your hands and cover your cough is going to make a difference.
The CDC is saying for domestic travel to know the status of your destination and what your potential risk of exposure. The CDC also is advising having a backup plan and preparations in case you do have to take time off of work for quarantine.