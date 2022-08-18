How to get a Monkey Pox vaccination wait list in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, MT- The White House is expected to give a briefing this morning about monkeypox.
Monkeypox cases are up 20% domestically. Many people have called out the Biden-Harris administration for lack of access to vaccinations.
The total U.S case count is approaching 14,000.
Montana DPHHS reports that two cases have been reported in the state of Montana and currently none have been reported in Wyoming.
Per DPHHS Montana has received an allocation of 750 doses of the vaccine to be released in stages over the next several weeks.
In Bozeman, there currently is a waiting list for a vaccination. You can follow this link.
Access to the vaccination is based on eligibility—City County Health lists the vaccine “in extremely limited quantity,” so they’re trying to use them for the people who are most at high risk of contracting the virus.
Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PreP) Adults 18 years and older who meet one of the following criteria:
- Men who have sex with men and have recently had multiple or anonymous sexual
partners; OR
- Partners of men who have sex with men who have had multiple or anonymous sexual
partners; OR
- Sex workers (of any sex); OR
- Staff (of any sex) at establishments where sexual activity occurs (e.g., bathhouses, saunas,
sex clubs).
-People who have been identified by public health officials as a contact of someone with monkeypox
-People who are aware that one of their sexual partners in the past 2 weeks has been diagnosed with monkeypox
-People who had multiple sexual partners in the past 2 weeks in an area with known monkeypox
-People whose jobs may expose them to orthopoxviruses, such as:
-Laboratory workers who perform testing for orthopoxviruses
-Laboratory workers who handle cultures or animals with orthopoxviruses
-Some designated healthcare or public health workers
If you have been exposed to someone with confirmed or probable Monkeypox infection, please call us at 406-582-3100. You do not need to complete this form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.