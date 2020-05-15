How to take part in the 2020 Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office lost Deputy Jake Allmendinger on October 19, 2019, Friday, May 15, 2020, there will be a memorial to honor him and law enforcement in the area.
Every year during National Police Week, Montana holds a memorial service for law enforcement officers who have lost their lives or been seriously injured in the line of duty.
This is the twentieth year but due to our current situation with COVID-19, gathering in person isn’t possible.
The 2020 Montana Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony will be online from 12:00-1:00 p.m. Many Montana law enforcement agencies and political leaders have contributed to this unique memorial ceremony.
The link to view the video will be provided on the Gallatin County Sheriff Facebook page.