How to take part in the 2020 Music on Main

Weather Alert

A MISSING ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE MISSOULA POLICE DEPARTMENT. NICHOLAS ROBERT GEORGE BROWN HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE 8 PM ON JUNE 21ST. NICHOLAS IS A WHITE MALE, 5 FEET 8 INCHES TALL, 110 POUNDS, WITH GREEN EYES AND BLONDE HAIR. NICHOLAS WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A GREY JACKET, SWEATPANTS, AND BLUE SHOES. HE HAS A SCAR ON HIS LEFT ARM NEAR THE ELBOW. HE IS KNOWN TO DRIVE A 2011 MAROON NISSAN MURANO WITH MONTANA LICENSE PLATE BZK370. THE VEHICLE HAS A WHITE AND BLUE BIKE ON THE BACK OF IT. HE ALSO MAY BE TRAVELING WITH DOGS. NICHOLAS SUFFERS FROM SEVERAL HEALTH CONDITIONS, IS ON NEW MEDICATION, AND THERE IS CONCERN FOR HIS WELL BEING. HE IS POSSIBLY TRAVELING TO ALBERTON, MT OR FURTHER WEST. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION ON NICHOLAS, PLEASE CALL MISSOULA PD AT 406 552 6300 OR DIAL 911.