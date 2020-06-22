How to take part in the 2020 Music on Main

BOZEMAN- With so many businesses along Main Street in downtown Bozeman starting to get up and running again, one major event goal is to help kick start the reopening process.
Normally Music on Main would pack the downtown streets of Bozeman but this year that can’t be the case.
This year what is going to be different, bands will be playing live at the Rialto, but not in front of packed crowds.
Bands will be playing on stage and it will be broadcasted live on Facebook.
Music on Main serves as a summer economic boost for business, the hope from the downtown partnership is that the people of Bozeman will watch from their favorite local business.
“It will be a big deal, there’s going be a void this summer and I think we are trying to fill that void,” Ellie Staley with the Downtown Bozeman Business Partnership said, “I think our businesses will embrace, it and we’ll get through this and we’ll do it and might be a little bit different but we will be okay..”
Staley went on to da that Bozeman is strong, they think that as of right now people will support local businesses during the virtual Music on Main.
Right now the partnership thinks some summer events might be able to resume as normal in the very later August time frame.
For the current time frame, they are sticking to the virtual. The partnership says this is an avenue to help local businesses start generating income again.
The concert series will run through July via Facebook Live.
You can check the dates here and bands by following this link.